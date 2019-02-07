

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019:

Halton District School Board: Buses cancelled but schools remain open

Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled but schools remain open

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools, administrative buildings, and school child care centres are closed today due to weather. All buses are cancelled.