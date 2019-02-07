School bus cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 6:10AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 7, 2019 6:32AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019:
Halton District School Board: Buses cancelled but schools remain open
Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled but schools remain open
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools, administrative buildings, and school child care centres are closed today due to weather. All buses are cancelled.