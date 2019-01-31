School bus cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 6:54AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019:
Cancellations:
Durham Student Transportation Services: All school buses cancelled today due to cold temperatures. Schools remain open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses serving St. Andrew, St. Peter, and St. Benedict are cancelled today due to the weather conditions.
Simcoe County: All school buses have been cancelled to schools in Simcoe County. Schools remain open.
Operating:
Toronto District School Board: Buses are operating to TDSB schools.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses are running to TCDSB schools.