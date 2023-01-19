School bus cancellations for Thursday, January 19, 2023
A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario. That has led a number of school boards to cancel bus service this morning. Here’s a list of services that are cancelled.
YORK REGION
Transportation services are cancelled for all public and Catholic schools. Schools remain open.
PEEL REGION
Transportation is cancelled in Zone 3, but is running in zones 1 and 2 for public and Catholic schools. Schools remain open.
Buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and R.F. Hall are cancelled today due to road and weather conditions.
DURHAM REGION
Durham Student Transportation Services has cancelled all transportation for today for public and Catholic schools.
HALTON REGION
School buses are cancelled for public and Catholic schools in Zones 2 and 3. Buses are running in Zone 1. All schools remain open.