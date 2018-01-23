

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018:

Durham District School Board: School buses cancelled in Zone 1 (Brock) today. Schools remain open.

Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled in Zone 1 (Brock) today. Schools remain open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled in Dufferin County only. Schools are open.

Halton Student Transportation Services: Halton public and Halton Catholic district schools are open but transportation services are cancelled in Zones 2 and 3.

Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario: All bus and transportation services are cancelled to all schools in the STSCO jurisdiction for the day.