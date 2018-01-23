School bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 6:26AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 6:57AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018:
Durham District School Board: School buses cancelled in Zone 1 (Brock) today. Schools remain open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled in Zone 1 (Brock) today. Schools remain open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled in Dufferin County only. Schools are open.
Halton Student Transportation Services: Halton public and Halton Catholic district schools are open but transportation services are cancelled in Zones 2 and 3.
Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario: All bus and transportation services are cancelled to all schools in the STSCO jurisdiction for the day.