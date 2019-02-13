

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a list of school bus cancellations and school closures for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019:

Peel District School Board: All school buses cancelled in Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga today. Schools remain open.

Durham Student Transportation Services: School buses have been cancelled for Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3 today.

Halton Catholic District School Board: All student transportation has been cancelled today. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All school buses cancelled due to weather. Schools are open.

Halton District School Board: All school buses cancelled but schools remain open.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Schools, admin buildings, and school child care centres are closed this morning.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Schools are open but buses have been cancelled.

School buses running today:

Toronto District School Board: Schools are open and buses are running today.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Schools are open and buses are running this morning. Delays are possible.