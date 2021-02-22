Some of the major school boards of the GTA say all things are good to go for buses and schools this snowy Monday morning but some areas farther afield are reporting cancellations.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All bus service in Dufferin County including to Robert F. Hall Secondary School are cancelled.

York Region District School Board: All schools open and buses are running.

Peel District School Board: All schools open and buses are running

Simcoe County: All buses in north weather zone have been cancelled.

Guelph and Wellington: Buses have been cancelled in North Wellington, Centre Wellington, as well as Guelph.

Waterloo Region: All schools are closed and buses are cancelled for the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board.