

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Durham Region school bus driver has now been charged following a crash on a rural road east of the Ganaraska Forest on Friday morning that left two students injured.

OPP Const. Jason Folz said officers were called to a stretch of Cold Springs Camp Road at 8:32 a.m. for a report of a bus collision.

They arrived to find the bus rolled on its side in a ditch on the side of the road.

Police say the bus was travelling northbound when it lost control and crossed over into the southbound lane before landing on its side in the west ditch.

The bus driver and two students, ages 11 and 9, were taken to hospital with minor injuries. They have all since been released.

Six other students on board the bus were not injured.

In a news release issued Friday, police said after investigating the incident, officers decided to charge the 48-year-old driver of the bus under the Highway Traffic Act.

She has been charged with careless driving, failing to properly wear a seatbelt, and failing to ensure a vehicle safety inspection report was accurately completed.