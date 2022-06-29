School bus operator drives vehicle into ditch in Caledon
A bus driver in Caledon reportedly drove into a ditch late this afternoon, which caused the vehicle to tip over.
Share:
Published Wednesday, June 29, 2022 4:38PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 29, 2022 4:41PM EDT
The driver of a school bus with children inside reportedly drove into a ditch late this afternoon in Caledon.
The incident happened near Gore Road, north of Old Church Road.
The bus is now leaning sideways in the ditch.
Police have requested a tow.
All of the kids along with the vehicle's driver are out.
It is unclear unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.
More to come.