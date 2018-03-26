

The Canadian Press





CHATHAM, Ont. - Police say two students were taken to hospital as a precaution after a school bus rolled on its side in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

They say the 82-year-old bus driver has been charged in the Monday-morning incident.

Police say four students in total were on the bus when the driver allegedly lost control and drove the vehicle off the road.

Investigators say the driver was charged with careless driving.