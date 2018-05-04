

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A school bus carrying students slammed into multiple other vehicles in Bolton on Friday morning but no injuries were reported.

The collision happened on Humber Lea Road between King Street East and Kingsview Drive at around 8:15 a.m.

OPP Const. Tamara Schubert says that the bus partly ended up in a ravine after colliding with the vehicles.

She said that a commercial motor vehicle inspector has been sent to the scene to determine whether the bus may have had some sort of mechanical failure that led to the collision.

Schubert said that there were also foggy conditions in the area at the time of the collision, though it is unclear whether visibility may have been a factor.

One man who came upon the accident on Friday told CP24 that the back of the bus was “actually in the river.”

He said that it seems like the bus may have “rolled backwards” before sliding down an embankment and ending up partly in the river.

“Thankfully no kids were injured,” he said.

The bus was carrying an unknown number of high school students at the time.