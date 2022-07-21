School bus with 27 passengers collides with tow truck on Hwy. 403 in Burlington
A school bus that collided with a tow truck on Hwy. 403 in Burlington on Thursday afternoon is shown. (Twitter/@OPP_HSD)
Published Thursday, July 21, 2022 4:25PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 21, 2022 4:28PM EDT
No serious injuries were reported after a school bus carrying 27 passengers collided with a tow truck that was hauling a GO Transit bus in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 near Waterdown Road.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the investigation into the crash remains “ongoing.”
All eastbound lanes on Highway 403 are blocked at Waterdown Road.
“We are working on getting those vehicles removed but right now there will be heavy delays in that area on both sides of the highway as a result of the distraction and the closure,” Schmidt warned.
Collision with school bus and tow truck hauling another transit bus. 27 passengers/children on the school bus. No reports of any serious injuries. All lanes on #Hwy403 eb Waterdown Rd blocked. #BurlingtonOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/xoyjye0eip— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 21, 2022