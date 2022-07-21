No serious injuries were reported after a school bus carrying 27 passengers collided with a tow truck that was hauling a GO Transit bus in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 near Waterdown Road.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the investigation into the crash remains “ongoing.”

All eastbound lanes on Highway 403 are blocked at Waterdown Road.

“We are working on getting those vehicles removed but right now there will be heavy delays in that area on both sides of the highway as a result of the distraction and the closure,” Schmidt warned.