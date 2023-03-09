A school bus with primary students onboard collided with a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Paramedics assessed the students and only minor injuries were reported, officers said.

The school bus was exiting Highway 412 when it struck the van heading eastbound on Highway 7.

The van had the right of way and an investigation is now underway into whether the school bus rolled through a stop sign, OPP say.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.