School buses have been cancelled for public and Catholic schools in most of the GTA as the city cleans up from a major winter storm.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB), and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) both said early Thursday that school buses would be cancelled, though schools remain open.

Hamilton public schools are closed today because of the weather, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said, though the city’s Catholic schools remain open.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for parts of the Greater Toronto Area after a major Ontario snow storm dropped about 14 cm of the white stuff on the city Wednesday.

Environment Canada said early Thursday that the snowfall warning has been lifted for Toronto and areas west of the city, though some roads remain messy and the cleanup effort continues.

Snowfall warnings remain in place however for a number of areas east of the GTA.

Wednesday’s storm caused a headache for commuters, with many collisions reported around the city and dozens of flights cancelled at Pearson International Airport.

Ontario Provincial Police said early Thursday that they continue to see dozens of collisions on the roads.

Standing at the scene of a pileup involving at least six vehicles on the Highway 401 eastbound ramp to Dixie Road in Mississauga, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt urged motorist to drive appropriately to the conditions.

“The roads have been salted and they're mostly wet, but that doesn't mean your stopping distances might not be extended because of slippery conditions. We're still dealing with that and we got problems really all across the GTA,” Schmidt said. “So please give yourself extra distance behind the vehicle in front of you, give yourself extra time. Stay in control, don't panic. No aggressive steering, no aggressive braking. Please be careful out there.

WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS. Please slow down and stay in control. #OnStorm. pic.twitter.com/DfcNQOdvnp — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 26, 2023

He said those who don’t need to be out on the roads should consider waiting until road conditions have improved later in the day.

Toronto sat at -4 C early Thursday, feeling more like -9 with the wind chill.

A high of – 1 C is expected in the city today, though it will feel as cold as -10 with the wind chill.