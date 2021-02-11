A person working in a public school in Peel Region has tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern.

A spokesperson for the Region of Peel said the staff member never “became sick” and it has been more than two weeks since they were last exposed to anyone.

“Peel Public Health continues to work closely with our school board partners to implement enhanced measures to ensure that the opening of schools next week can be done safely and prioritizes the health and safety of the staff and students,” Chief Medical Officer of Health for Peel Region Dr. Lawrence Loh said in a statement.

A schoolboard spokesperson said they could not reveal any identifying characteristics about the infected staff member, but implied they were in some contact with students.

“Impacted staff and students have already been contacted with further direction and were taught remotely until the end of their self-isolation period,” spokesperson Ryan Strang told CP24 in a statement. “All impacted staff and students have also since been tested. The infection was acquired in the community and has not spread inside the school.”

Only students with special needs were allowed to be in any school in Peel Region over the past six weeks.

Schools reopen in Peel, Toronto and York Region will reopen for in-person instruction in five days.

Yesterday, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board said one of its staff members tested positive for the highly-infectious B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant.

The teacher exercised with a colleague at a school gym and did not wear a mask, officials said.

Doing so was prohibited at the time.

There are more than 230 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ontario so far, along with three cases of the B.1.351 variant first discovered in South African and one of the P.1 variant from Brazil.

There are also several hundred more probable cases of variants of concern awaiting full confirmation through a laborious genomic sequencing process in Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, York Region and North Bay.

The variants are each known to be more transmissible than so-called “wild” variants of the virus that circulated alone previously in Ontario.

The head of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Table said that the B.1.1.7 strain will become dominant in the province sometime in March.