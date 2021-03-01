A York Region public school with six current cases of COVID-19 will be closed for two weeks starting Tuesday due to “operational constraints.”

In a statement issued to CP24 Monday night, the York Region District School Board said Mount Albert Public School in East Gwillimbury will be closed from March 2 through March 12.

While the York Region COVID-19 monitoring dashboard says the school is “under surveillance” with one case, the school’s website said Monday that it has six cases. Still, the board said the school’s closure does not have to do with the case count.

“While there are identified COVID19 cases, this closure is a result of operational constraints related to staff coverage and not a public health direction based on the case count,” the board said in its statement. “This temporary closure allows for the continuity of learning by moving all students online.”

The school said public health staff will directly contact those who had contact with a case and that “all appropriate measures are being taken.”

The school will reopen on March 15.