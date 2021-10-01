Ontario’s publicly-funded school boards are reporting more than 100 new school-related cases of COVID-19 today but the number of active cases has decreased for the first time since classes resumed last month.

The Ministry of Education says that there were another 127 new school-related cases confirmed for the 24-hour period ending Thursday at 2 p.m.

That is down from the 173 cases reported for the same time period last week.

The total number of active cases associated with the public school system has also declined day-over day for the first time since the beginning of the school year.

It now stands at 1,624 after reaching a high of 1,627 one day prior.

As of today, there are five schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks after another two in the Ottawa area were ordered to close over the last 24 hours.

There are also hundreds of individual classrooms that have been switched to remote learning as a precaution due to positive cases.

Despite the disruptions, public health officials do continue to insist that transmission within the classroom has been “minimal” and that schools remain safe on the whole.

“These cases to continue to reflect what is happening in the community setting. In school transmission has been minimal and well contained,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore told reporters earlier this week. “To date for the 2021-2022 school year there have been 153 outbreaks out of 215 with three or fewer cases. That is remarkable in the face of Delta which typically wants to spread from one to at least 700 individuals.”

While cases have been declining in Ontario overall, they have been on the rise among school-aged children between the ages of five and 11 for weeks now, prompting some concerns the virus spreading among those who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Schools also continue to make up an increasing larger share of Ontario’s active caseload, though it unclear how much of the rise has been driven by an increase in testing that has coincide with the return to school.

As of today, more than 32 per cent of the active cases in Ontario are related to schools. At this last week schools only accounted for 23.9 per cent of Ontario’s active cases and the week prior it was 8.3 per cent.