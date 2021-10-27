School-based vaccination clinics are a “high impact and effective approach” for accelerating the rollout among younger children and should be widely utilized once Health Canada approves the vaccine for use in kids as young as five, a group of scientists advising the Ford government says.

The Ontario Science Advisory Table has published a new report detailing four principals that can be used to boost youth immunization rates in the province in anticipation of the expected approval of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five to 11.

The report says that while school vaccination programs “have not traditionally been used for younger age groups” in Ontario, they do address a number of accessibility and equity issues.

For that reason the scientists are advising the Ford government to utilize schools for the administration of vaccines to younger children as much as possible, eschewing the mass vaccination centres that were instrumental in vaccinating adults earlier in the pandemic.

“If feasible, try to vaccinate children in the school they attend, including evening or weekend school-based vaccine clinics, to enable a familiar setting to be leveraged while allowing parents to be present if desired,” the report states. “While pop-up clinics can be set up in other locations (e.g., hockey rinks, sports clubs, community centres), schools provide among the broadest and most equitable community reach.”

Pfizer submitted a formal application to Health Canada to approve its vaccine for younger children earlier this month and Toronto’s top doctor has suggested that the city expects to be able to begin vaccinating the estimated 200,000 children ages five to 11 in “the next couple of weeks.”

In anticipation of the approval of the vaccine for younger Ontarians, Health Minister Christine Elliott has said that the government is working on a “final plan” for the rollout that will involve the use of pharmacies, primary care doctors and public health units.

Elliott, however, has been mostly silent about the degree to which schools will be utilized during the rollout.

There have not been widespread clinics organized at secondary schools to vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 17, though some have been held in communities with lower rates of vaccination among youth.

“When school-based vaccination is not available, children and youth must receive vaccines at other locations in the community. This may lead to reduced access and uptake in individuals from lower social and economic groups,” the science table warned in its report. “Although school-based programs may not be appropriate for all ages, schools can function as trusted and central locations for vaccination clinics after school hours or on weekends to leverage the reach, equity, and safe space of schools while enabling parental presence if desired.”

School boards report another 90 cases

In addition to school-based clinics, the science table is also recommending that the province utilize “school-based and community health communication campaigns” to boost uptake as well as “appropriately messaged school-based, community-specific, and public health campaigns” and “personalized reminders” delivered to parents.

The advice comes amid a recent decline in school-related cases of COVID-19 across Ontario that has sparked optimism, given the impending approval of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children.

On Wednesday Ontario’s publicly-funded school boards reported another 90 new lab-confirmed infections among students and staff, down from 107 at this time last week and 269 two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the number of active infections associated with the public school system now stands at 1,020. That is the lowest that number has been since Sept. 21.

There are currently only two Ontario schools that are closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks but a count by CP24 reveals that there are at least 120 individual classroom cohorts self isolating in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area due to positive cases.

It should also be noted that schools and child-care centres continue to make up an increasingly larger share of Ontario’s active caseload, as infections do not appear to be declining as quickly among younger children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

As of today there are 1,161 active cases associated with schools and child-care centres, accounting for nearly 39 per cent of all active cases in Ontario.