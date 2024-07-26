

The Canadian Press





Scotiabank says it has fixed an issue that caused some account holders not to receive their pay and other deposits Friday.

Customers had taken to social media to complain about the issue, noting it came on a payday near the end of the month when many bills come due.

The bank says in a statement that it is "deeply sorry for the invoncenience" and sincerely appreciates the patience of clients as it worked to resolve the problem.

The early afternoon update says customers should start to see their direct deposits and cheque deposits posted to their accounts.

Scotiabank says any fees incurred as a result of the issue will be reimbursed.

Last year, TD Bank Group also had an issue where customers didn't receive direct deposits on a Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.