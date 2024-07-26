

The Canadian Press





Scotiabank says some account holders aren't receiving direct deposits and cheque deposits that include salary payments.

Customers have taken to social media to complain about the issue, noting it comes on a payday near the end of the month when many bills come due.

The bank says in a statement that it is actively working to resolve the problem as soon as possible and apologizes for any inconvenience.

Scotiabank did not provide an estimate as to when the problem would be fixed.

Last year, TD Bank Group had an issue where customers didn't receive direct deposits on a Friday.

In TD's case, the issue was resolved by mid-morning the next day.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)