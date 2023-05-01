A 40-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he pushed a woman off a TTC bus in Weston and then threw a bottle in her general direction before continuing the altercation on the street.

Police say that the woman was seated on the bus in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue area at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday when she was first approached by the “unknown man.”

Police ay that the man was screaming, prompting the woman to move to the front of the bus.

It is alleged that the man followed the woman and pushed her, causing her to stumble out of the bus.

The man then threw a glass bottle in the direction of the woman and followed her off the bus and pushed her once again, police say.

At that point the woman ran away.

Police say that officers subsequently responded to the scene and were able to eventually place the man into custody after he initially resisted arrest.

Junior Blake, 40, of Toronto, is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

Police continue to investigate.