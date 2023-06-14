A search and rescue mission is underway along Mississauga’s waterfront amid reports of a swimmer in distress.

Police say that crews were first dispatched to the Lakefront Promenade area in Mississauga’s Lakeview neighbourhood at around 3:40 p.m.

Members of the Peel Regional Police marine unit are assisting with the search, alongside firefighters.

Police say that there is no threat to the public.

This is breaking news story. Updates to follow.