Search and rescue operation underway amid reports of swimmer in distress along Mississauga’s waterfront
Emergency crews are shown searching Lake Ontario in Mississauga amid reports of a swimmer in distress on Wednesday afternoon.
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2023 5:38PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2023 5:45PM EDT
A search and rescue mission is underway along Mississauga’s waterfront amid reports of a swimmer in distress.
Police say that crews were first dispatched to the Lakefront Promenade area in Mississauga’s Lakeview neighbourhood at around 3:40 p.m.
Members of the Peel Regional Police marine unit are assisting with the search, alongside firefighters.
Police say that there is no threat to the public.
This is breaking news story. Updates to follow.