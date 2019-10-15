

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are still searching for three “persons of interest” wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured two women and a toddler in Scarborough on Sunday.

The collision occurred near Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue at around 10:50 a.m.

Police previously said a grey Dodge Journey was heading eastbound on Ellesmere Road, approaching Pharmacy Avenue, when it ran a red light, crossed through the intersection, and mounted the sidewalk.

The vehicle hit three pedestrians — a 57-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman, and a 20-month-old baby in a stroller.

According to police, two occupants of the vehicle involved got out of the car and walked around to assess the scene. One person got back into the vehicle and fled the scene southbound on Pharmacy Avenue while the other person fled the area on foot, police said.

All three victims were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

On Monday, police confirmed that the suspect vehicle had been located by a business owner in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive.

Investigators provided images of the person who police believe abandoned the vehicle but was not involved in the collision.

They also released the names of other people identified as “persons of interest” in the case.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that they had managed to track down a 30-year-old woman wanted in connection with the investigation.

Police say they will be speaking to her but have not indicated whether she will face any charges.

Officers are still searching for three other “persons of interest,” including 49-year-old Cory Munroe, 34-year-old Derek Desousa, and the unidentified man who investigators believe was responsible for dumping the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.