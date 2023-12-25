

The Canadian Press





DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, Que. - Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a four-year-old girl who has been missing since she fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.

The child was sledding with her mother in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. Friday afternoon when she passed through a safety barrier and fell into the Mistassibi River.

Police have been searching for the girl ever since, only pausing their efforts on Saturday and Sunday evenings for security reasons as darkness fell.

With permission from the girl's family, the provincial police force on Monday released a photo of the clothes she was wearing at the time of the incident. The photo shows a rainbow-pattern coat, violet snow pants, pale blue gloves and what appear to be black boots with white soles. The child's face is not visible in the photo and police have not released her name.

Police are asking people who live or travel along the Mistassibi River to contact authorities if they spot the attire.

Monday marked the fourth day of the search for the girl, which has included police ground, helicopter and diving teams.

Spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said Monday morning, however, that divers had suspended their work in part due to hazardous ice conditions.

Officers were still surveying the riverbank by foot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.