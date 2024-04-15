Police say they are still searching for a teenage boy who went into the water in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on Sunday night and did not resurface.

Police said they were called to the area of Ashbridges Bay Park at around 6 p.m. for a report of a person missing in the water.

Upon arrival, police said officers learned that two civilians went into the lake to try to rescue the missing person but were unsuccessful.

One, described as a male youth, was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children to be treated for minor injuries. The second person who tried to render assistance, an adult male, was treated at the scene and released.

Several fire rescue boats were deployed to Lake Ontario, near Northern Dancer Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard East, on Sunday night in an effort to locate the missing youth.

Police told CP24 on Monday morning that the search continues.