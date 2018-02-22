

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say the search will continue today for a toddler who police believe was swept away by a fast-moving current after his mother’s van slipped into a river near Orangeville early Wednesday morning.

Police told reporters Wednesday that the incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near the town of Grand Valley, located about 30 kilometres west of Orangeville.

A resident called 911 after reportedly seeing headlights bobbing out of the Grand River.

Const. Paul Nancekivell said the driver of a minivan went past a roadblock on a street adjacent to the river when her vehicle was swept into the water.

Police said the female driver managed to get out of the vehicle carrying her three-year-old son but she lost her grip and the child was swept away down the river.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia and has since been released.

After exhaustive search efforts on Wednesday, her son was not located.

The minivan was found downstream underneath a bridge and was removed from the body of water on Wednesday afternoon.

The child was not found inside the vehicle.

Elevated water levels due to heavy rainfall over the past few days resulted in overflowing banks along the Grand River.

Police also previously said that fog would have created visibility issues for drivers in the area at the time of the incident.

The search for the boy was suspended on Wednesday evening and is expected to resume this morning.