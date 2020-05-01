Search for 5 missing Canadian military members off Greek coast now a recovery mission
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 5:32AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 1, 2020 1:19PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Forces say they have found more remains believed to be those of people aboard a military helicopter that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Forces say the remains can't yet be identified.
The search for five missing Forces members has been turned into a recovery operation, meaning the Forces no longer expect to find anyone alive.
The helicopter, deployed aboard the frigate HMCS Fredericton on a NATO mission, went down while concluding a training exercise.
The body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough has previously been recovered from the wreckage.
