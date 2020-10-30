The search for a Bradford boy who has been missing for a week has ended in tragedy after a body was found on Friday, South Simcoe police say.

Fifteen-year-old Siem Zerezghi was last seen at his home in the area of Professor Day and Northgate drives around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

However, on Thursday, police said they had obtained video evidence that shows him in his neighbourhood around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The focus of the search shifted Friday evening to an area about a kilometre away from where Zerezghi was last spotted.

Police have taped off the scene and the Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is assisting in the search.

Police had been checking backyards, fields and wooded areas for a week with the help of a drone, canine units, and officers on ATVs.

A command post was set up at Bradford District High School, where Zerezghi attends school. Members of the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue, and the Bradford and Innisfil fire departments had also assisted in the search.

This is a developing story. More to come.