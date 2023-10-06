Toronto police have ramped up their search for an elderly woman who disappeared from Toronto’s midtown area late last month.

Police say Tulip, who lives with dementia, was last seen on the evening of Sept. 26 in the area of Eglinton and Duplex avenues. She was last spotted in the vicinity of a TTC bus loop.

Police are concerned for her safety.

On Friday morning, police announced that the command post set up for investigators had been moved to Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery, located at 30 Erskine Avenue.

A mounted unit has also been called in for Friday’s search, police said on Friday morning. Investigators continue to check “high-priority” areas and are asking residents to check their backyards, stairwells, undergrounds and sheds for any sign of Tulip.

Police will provide a more detailed update on the search for Tulip at 10 a.m.