

The Canadian Press





The search for two people on board a plane that has been missing in northern Ontario has entered its fourth day.

Maj. Trevor Reid, a spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces, says the Piper Comanche aircraft left Delhi, Ont., around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and was headed for Marathon, Ont.

Reid says the plane did not reach its destination Thursday, so a joint Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Coast Guard rescue centre launched a search at 8 p.m. that day.

The search efforts began approximately 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in the Wawa, Ont., area, which Reid says was the last known position of the plane.

The military, Canadian Coast Guard, Ontario Provincial Police and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association are conducting the search using a variety of aircraft.

Reid calls the search “complex” due to the “challenging” terrain and poor weather conditions over the last few days, adding that it requires multiple passes over areas at differing altitudes, directions and in different lighting conditions.

He says the identities of the missing people are not being released at the request of their next of kin.

Reid says that the purpose of the flight is unknown at this time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.