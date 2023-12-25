Search for young girl who fell into Quebec river enters fourth day
Quebec provincial police are continuing to investigate the death of a three-year-old in Bois-des-Filion, Que., earlier this week. Surete du Quebec headquarters is seen in Montreal, Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 25, 2023 12:15PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 25, 2023 12:36PM EST
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
The child was sledding with her mother in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. Friday afternoon when she passed through a safety barrier and fell into the Mistassibi River.
Police ground, helicopter and diving teams have been searching for the girl ever since, but paused their efforts on Saturday and Sunday evenings for security reasons as darkness fell.
Spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the search continues this morning, but that rescuers are waiting for river ice to thicken before deploying diving teams to search under ice sheets.
Firefighters had also been assisting with the search until today, but Beaulieu says they've done everything they can.
A mobile police command unit remains in place today while teams search the riverbanks.