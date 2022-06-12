The search has been stepped up for a missing 11-year-old authistic boy who was last seen in Lindsay, Ont.

Draven Graham was last seen on Sunday, July 12, at about 3 p..m, in the Queen Street, near Lake Scugog.

Kawartha Lakes Police described Draven as four feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark jogging pants.

“Draven is autistic, may hide and not respond when called,” said police, who are asking residents to check their property, backyards and outbuildings.

“Emergency Services are using all resources to search the area of Queen St. N., east of the Scugog River, by foot, boat, drone and helicopter.”

Police are asking area residents to check around their property and outbuildings.

Anyone who may have seen Draven Graham is asked to call police at 705-324-5252.