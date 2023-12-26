Search to resume Tuesday for missing 4-year-old girl in central Quebec
A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2023 7:38AM EST
Search efforts will resume later in the morning for a missing four-year-old girl in central Quebec.
The little girl was sledding with her mother Friday when she fell into the Mistassibi River -- about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City.
She has not been seen since.
Police are asking people who live or travel along the Mistassibi
River to contact authorities if they spot anything.