Halton police are searching Thursday evening for a missing person after an unoccupied boat was located on Lake Ontario in Oakville.

Police say they were called to the lake near the mouth of Sixteen Mile Creek just after 6 p.m.

Officers were dealing with a broken-down boat when they found an unoccupied vessel.

Police say a person was seen taking the boat earlier in the day.

A search commenced with the help of the Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton.

Police are asking residents on Lakeshore to check the shoreline between Burloak Drive and Trafalgar Road.

Flares were used to illuminate Lake Ontario as the search continued into the night.