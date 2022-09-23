Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 11-year-old boy who went missing Thursday afternoon from Brampton.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the child, who is named Ryker Gunn, was travelling on the westbound Highway 407 in a vehicle with his care workers who have custody of him. The boy reportedly exited the vehicle around 2:40 p.m. when the driver pulled over to the side of the road, Schmidt said.

Ryker, who is described as a white male, four-foot-seven and 130 pounds with short wavy light brown hair, and wearing black sweat pants, a black t-shirt, a red jacket, and black and white running shoes, was last seen walking away along the north side of the highway between Mississauga and Heritage roads.

"We have been searching last night overnight and continue there right now. ... it was pretty chilly overnight so we need to know where he is and make sure that he is safe," Schmidt told CP24 Friday morning.

"We do have our aviation services, our helicopter, in the air right now above looking for any signs of life here. We also have emergency response team members, canine units doing a grid search in the area as well."

Schmidt urged anyone who lives or work in that area, which is mostly comprised of commercial and industrial buildings, to keep a close eye out for Ryker.

"In the time that he's been gone, he really could be anywhere. He could be hiding in property, under vehicles in a commercial building, under a commercial trailer, or anything we don't know and that's why we're asking anyone particularly in that area to check their properties up and down everywhere," he said.

Missing Child Alert!

Last seen 2:40pm Sept 22. - Hwy407/Mississauga Rd

11 years old - 4'7" 130lbs white male.

Call 1-888-310-1122 if you can help locate him #Hwy407OPP pic.twitter.com/3jneWnNGwl — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 23, 2022

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.