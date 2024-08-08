York Regional Police are helping police in Peel Region as they work to locate a 64-year-old man who went missing from Brampton more than a week ago.

Yogarajah was last seen on July 31 at about 11:20 a.m. near Van Kirk and Whitepoppy drives, which is east of MacLaughlin Road North and south of Mayfield Road.

He is described as a 64-year-old male with a medium to dark complexion, five foot two and 150 pounds with short black and white hair. Yogarajah was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants, and black running shoes.

He may also be operating a 2019 Grey Honda Odyssey with the Ontario license plate CFAZ745. Peel Regional Police said that his vehicle was spotted on Aug. 6 in King City.

Both police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

A command post has not been set up at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this missing man’s whereabouts is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.