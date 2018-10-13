

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police say that they are concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old girl with autism who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Kaitlyn Braunwas was last seen at her residence near Ninth Line and Doug Leavens Boulevard in Mississauga at around 2:30 p.m.

In a news release issued early Saturday morning, police appealed to anyone with information about Braunwas’s whereabouts to come forward.

Braunwas is described as about five-foot-eight, 230 lbs. with a fair complexion, a heavy build, brown eyes and short brown hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing grey tights, a black hooded sweater, two-toned blue Sketcher shoes and carrying a purple Mickey Mouse message bag. Police say that she also had blue glasses and a blue hearing aid.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133.