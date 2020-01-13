

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after a York Region transit officer was assaulted in Richmond Hill.

The alleged assault happened in the vicinity of Yonge Street and Roosevelt Drive at around 8:50 a.m.

Police say that the transit officer did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

Members of the York Regional Police K-9 unit are currently searching the surrounding area for the suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the assault remain unclear.