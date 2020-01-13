Search underway for suspect after York Region transit officer assaulted in Richmond Hill
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 9:41AM EST
Police are searching for a suspect after a York Region transit officer was assaulted in Richmond Hill.
The alleged assault happened in the vicinity of Yonge Street and Roosevelt Drive at around 8:50 a.m.
Police say that the transit officer did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.
Members of the York Regional Police K-9 unit are currently searching the surrounding area for the suspect.
The circumstances surrounding the assault remain unclear.