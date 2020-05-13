

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





Health officials are reporting that a second person within Toronto’s shelter system has died after contracting COVID-19.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that the man, who died on May 11, was a resident of Seaton House, one of the city’s largest and oldest shelters.

De Villa said the man was in his 70s and died in hospital.

“I recently learned of the second COVID-19 death of a resident in the shelter system,” de Villa said. “On behalf of my team, I extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual and all others in our community who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.”

De Villa said the outbreak at Seaton House began on April 6. All the residents at the shelter were tested for the disease and the 28 people who tested positive were moved offsite in order to isolate, she said.

She said the outbreak will be declared over after 14 days of no new cases reported at the shelter. She said enhanced infection, prevention and control, as well as enhanced screening and physical distancing measures are in place at the home.

“All of the appropriate measures are being taken to protect the health of residents and staff at this facility,” de Villa said.

“We continue to carefully monitor the situation and my team is working hard with the staff at Seaton House to end this outbreak.”

On Wednesday, officials confirmed an additional 169 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, bringing the city’s total tally to 7,775. Of those cases, 5,655 have recovered.

At least 622 people have died.

According to data extracted from the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) as of 4 p.m. on May 13, 299 cases of COVID-19 are within Toronto’s shelter system. Nine people have been hospitalized.

Toronto health officials reported on Monday the first death due to COVID-19 in the shelter system.