Seattle Mariners defeat Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of AL wild-card series
Published Friday, October 7, 2022 3:20PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 7, 2022 7:15PM EDT
The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.
The Toronto Blue Jays will have to win tomorrow to extend their American League wild-card playoff series to a third and deciding game.
7:13 p.m.
5:32 p.m.
Eugenio Suarez hits a fielder's choice to third base to score Julio Rodriguez in the top of the fifth inning, extending the Mariner's lead to 4-0.
4:13 p.m.
The Seattle Mariners opened the scoring with a hit to right field from Eugenio Suarez. Julio Rodriguez scores from second base.
4:07 p.m.
Starter Alek Manoah takes the mound, kicking off Game 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
4:00 p.m.
The first pitch is thrown out by former Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.
3:42 p.m.
A tweet issued by the Toronto Blue Jays reveals Edwin Encarnacion is at Rogers Centre this afternoon.
1:53 p.m.
The Toronto Raptors wish the Blue Jays luck.