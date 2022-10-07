Seattle Mariners lead 4-0 over Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of AL wild-card series
Published Friday, October 7, 2022 3:20PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 7, 2022 5:34PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.
Game 1 began at 4:07 p.m. EST with starter Alek Manoah taking the mound.
CP24.com will have live updates, scores and highlights through the game. Currently, Seattle is leading 4-0 in the fifth inning.
5:32 p.m.
Suarez scores his second run of the game on a fielder's choice.
4:13 p.m.
The Seattle Mariners opened the scoring with a hit to right field from Eugenio Suarez. Julio Rodriguez scores from second base.
4:07 p.m.
Starter Alek Manoah takes the mound, kicking off Game 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
4:00 p.m.
The first pitch is thrown out by former Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.
3:42 p.m.
A tweet issued by the Toronto Blue Jays reveals Edwin Encarnacion is at Rogers Centre this afternoon.
1:53 p.m.
The Toronto Raptors wish the Blue Jays luck.