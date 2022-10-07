The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.

Game 1 began at 4:07 p.m. EST with starter Alek Manoah taking the mound.

CP24.com will have live updates, scores and highlights through the game. Currently, Seattle is leading 4-0 in the fifth inning.

5:32 p.m.

Suarez scores his second run of the game on a fielder's choice.

4:13 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners opened the scoring with a hit to right field from Eugenio Suarez. Julio Rodriguez scores from second base.

4:07 p.m.

Starter Alek Manoah takes the mound, kicking off Game 1 against the Seattle Mariners.

4:00 p.m.

The first pitch is thrown out by former Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.

3:42 p.m.

A tweet issued by the Toronto Blue Jays reveals Edwin Encarnacion is at Rogers Centre this afternoon.

1:53 p.m.

The Toronto Raptors wish the Blue Jays luck.