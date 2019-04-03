

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police confirm a second arrest has been made in the alleged kidnapping of Chinese international student Wanzhen Lu.

Police have not yet publicly identified the 33-year-old suspect but say he was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a Brampton home on Tuesday.

Investigators say they will release the man’s name after he appears in a Newmarket courtroom later today.

The arrest comes less than 24 hours after 37-year-old Toronto resident Abdullahi Adan was charged in connection with the case.

Police say Lu was taken from an underground parking garage at a condo building near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road at around 6 p.m. on March 23.

According to investigators, Lu was with a female friend in the garage when a group of male suspects pulled up in a Dodge Caravan. Police say one male shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times and forced him into the van before it sped away.

Lu’s friend was not injured.

The victim was found in good health in Gravenhurst on March 27 by a man who was out walking his dog in the front yard of his home on Doe Lake Road.

Investigators said Lu may have been driven to the area by his captors and then released.

Adan surrendered to police early Tuesday morning after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday.

He has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

Police also revealed Tuesday that a ransom demand was made in exchange for Lu’s return “later on in the investigation.”

Two suspects have not yet been identified in connection with the alleged kidnapping.

“York Regional Police will continue to dedicate significant resources to find the additional suspects, as they are still at large and considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“We strongly recommend that the remaining suspects involved in this kidnapping seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.”

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday, Const. Andy Pattenden said it is "only a matter of time" before the other two suspects are caught.

"We are closing in on these suspects and the proof is here now (with) two of four in custody," he said.

He said anyone helping the suspects evade capture could face criminal charges.

"There is a potential charge of aiding and abetting… if you are deciding to hide these people from our investigators," Pattenden added.