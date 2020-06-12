

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A second arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of a seven-year-old boy on a residential street in Hamilton, Ont. earlier this year.

Back on Jan. 23, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Gordon Street, located in the area of Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North, just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located a young boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a helping neighbor told CTV News Toronto the boy kept asking him if he was going to die.

“He said it hurt and he couldn’t breathe,” the neighbor said.

He was transported by responding paramedics to a local hospital for treatment. On Friday, police said he continues to recover from his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, investigators told reporters that the boy was on the main floor of the house when gunfire rang out from outside, in the backyard. Bullets tore through a window, shattering the glass and part of the frame, before entering the home.

There were three adults and one other child inside the home at the time. No other physical injuries were reported.

Police previously said they believed the home was targeted, but the child was an “unintended victim.”

The first arrest in the case was made on March 11. Mohd Amiri, 24, was charged with six criminal offences.

Then, a second arrest was made on Wednesday – four months after an arrest warrant had been issued. Jayden Pitter, 20, now faces 15 criminal charges, including discharge of a firearm with intent and aggravated assault.

While announcing the second arrest on Friday, police said the firearm used in the incident remains outstanding.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 905-546-3825 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).