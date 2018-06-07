

The Canadian Press





PRESCOTT, Ont. -- Provincial police say a second Chinese tourist among 24 people injured in a bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday has died.

Officers identified the man as 57-year-old Xueying Ye of Shanghai, China.

A tour bus carrying 37 people, including the driver, a guide and 35 Chinese tourists crashed into a rock formation by the side of Highway 401 Monday afternoon near Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday that a 54-year-old Chinese man had died of injuries suffered during the crash.

Officers identified him today as Changlin Xu of Jiansu, China.

Police say the cause of the crash is still unknown and that an investigation is still ongoing.