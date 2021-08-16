A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal assault on an elderly man in North York on Canada Day.

According to police, a man threatened and assaulted an 87-year-old man at a property near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 1 p.m. on July 1.

Investigators say an 80-year-old woman tried to intervene but “was threatened and then assaulted by the man.”

The victims and the man were known to one another, police added.

A suspect identified by police as 55-year-old Iourii Starostin was taken into custody in connection with the assault and charged with mischief, uttering threats, aggravated assault, assault, and failing to comply with probation.

However, police say that on Friday July 2, the 87-year-old injured in the assault died of his injuries.

Starostin is now facing an upgraded charge of second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

The charges have not been proven in court.