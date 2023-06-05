A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was killed in Collingwood, Ont. Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to an address on Matthew Way at approximately 10:45 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

A homicide investigation was launched a short time later. Police said at that time there was no threat to public safety and investigators did not consider the incident to be random in nature.

In a news release, investigators identified the victim as Dustin Leblond, 33, of Clearview Township, Ont.

As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old Jeffrey Young, of Wasaga Beach, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in bail court on Sunday and remains in police custody.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Young is set to appear in a Collingwood courtroom at a future date, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.