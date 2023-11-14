Toronto police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after a woman was stabbed to death in the lobby of an Etobicoke apartment building last week.

Emergency crews were called to the area of The Queensway and Kipling Avenue on Nov. 10 at approximately 6:06 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a female victim with a stab wound.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time. She is the city’s 60th homicide victim of the year.

A suspect, identified by police on Tuesday as 68-year-old Felice Passarelli, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with the incident. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said last week that the incident is believed to be “isolated” and that the victim and suspect were known to one another.

Passarelli is set to attend a Toronto courtroom on Thursday, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.