A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North York earlier this month.

The incident took place near Jane Street and Finch Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 6.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who police identified as 28-year-old Osman Bangura, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting. On Tuesday, that suspect—identified as Toronto resident Richard Samuels—surrendered to the police.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said Samuels has been charged with second-degree murder.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Few other details have been provided by investigators regarding the shooting.