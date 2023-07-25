

The Canadian Press





Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek says she will not seek re-election as a member of Parliament.

She is the second Liberal minister to make such an announcement this week, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau widely expected to shuffle his cabinet in the coming days.

Jaczek, who was first elected in 2019, made the announcement on Twitter today, saying she will continue to serve her Markham-Stouffville constituency until the next election.

She was previously the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Jaczek was previously a member of provincial parliament and practiced medicine before politics, serving as the medical officer of health and commissioner of health services for York, Ont.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett also announced on Monday that she will not stand for re-election.