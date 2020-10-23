A second man has now been arrested in connection with a string of violent knife-point robberies at Toronto spas and massage parlours.

Police say between February and March of this year, a man entered multiple spas and massage parlours in the city posing as a client.

Once inside, the man would put the victims into a chokehold and hold a knife to their throats while demanding money, and in some cases, personal belongings, police say.

After each of the eight robberies, the suspect would flee the area on foot.

None of the victims were physically injured during the incidents.

Earlier this week, police arrested one suspect, identified by investigators as Jaiwei Dai, a 24-year-old Toronto resident.

On Friday, Toronto police announced that a second man wanted in connection with the incident is also now in custody.

The man, 24-year-old Toronto resident Jiefeng Liang, was arrested and now faces more than two dozen charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon and forcible confinement.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom today.