

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A second suspect has now turned himself in to police in connection with a double stabbing that left a 17-year-old dead in Hamilton.

Joshua Leo died Friday after suffering a stab wound to the chest.

Leo and an 18-year-old friend were stabbed after they met two other males in a vehicle inthe area of Pinewarbler Drive, near Bruleville Park.

A friend arrived to help as the suspects fled. The friend started driving the two to hospital, but stopped at a McDonald’s and called 911 when he realized how serious Leo’s injuries were.

Paramedics transported the two injuredteens to hospital, where Leo was pronounced dead. The second victim was treated for minor stab wounds and released.

An 18-year-old man surrendered to police Sunday morning in connection with the incident. Dawson Farr was charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

Early Monday, police said that one outstanding suspect had also surrendered to Hamilton police. He has also been charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon. Police have not yet released his identity.

A vehicle that the two suspects allegedly fled to following the stabbing was seized by police over the weekend. Officers interviewed the driver, but police said he would not be facing any charges.

Police also said Monday that all weapons involved in the incident have been recovered.

Investigators are expected to provide further details about the case at a news conference at 12:30 p.m.